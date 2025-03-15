Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 36.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,928,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. 111,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

