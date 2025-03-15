Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Increases By 56.8%

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AACT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 135,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $21,519,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,608,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 523,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 185,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

