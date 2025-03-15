Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Increases By 117.9%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $11.86 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

