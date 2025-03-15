Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Increases By 117.9%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $11.86 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
