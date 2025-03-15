Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Shoe Carnival worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.50. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

