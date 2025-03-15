SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 135,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Value Base Ltd. bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. SharpLink Gaming comprises about 0.0% of Value Base Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Value Base Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Down 1.2 %

SBET traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,960. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

