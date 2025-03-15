Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $0.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,857,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 140,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
