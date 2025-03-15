Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given New $0.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

MCRB opened at $0.69 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,857,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 140,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

