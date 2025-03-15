Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

