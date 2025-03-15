SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Holdings Reduced by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SentinelOne worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $18.56 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,581.50. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,659. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.