Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.92 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.400 EPS.
Semtech Trading Up 21.1 %
Semtech stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Semtech’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Semtech
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $88,538.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,284.60. This represents a 24.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $186,481.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,317 shares in the company, valued at $399,866.10. This represents a 31.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.