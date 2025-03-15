Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.92 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.400 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 21.1 %

Semtech stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Semtech’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $88,538.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,284.60. This represents a 24.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $186,481.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,317 shares in the company, valued at $399,866.10. This represents a 31.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

