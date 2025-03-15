SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

Shares of SKLTY opened at $28.71 on Friday. SEEK has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3049 per share. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

