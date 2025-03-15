Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

