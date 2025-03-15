Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

FDS stock opened at $436.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

