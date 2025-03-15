Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $230,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,170,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Cowen lowered Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

