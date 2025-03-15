Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,261,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,267,357,000 after acquiring an additional 199,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $738,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,324 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of NetApp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,948,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $228,492,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.98 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,063.95. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,431 shares of company stock worth $7,309,224. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.