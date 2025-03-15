SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

WORX stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of SCWorx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of SCWorx as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

