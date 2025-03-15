Scott Peyree Purchases 21,045 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. This represents a 37.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TREE opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.14. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

