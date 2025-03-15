Scott Peyree Purchases 21,045 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. This represents a 37.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LendingTree Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of TREE opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.14. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
