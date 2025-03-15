Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
Shares of SRCRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Scorpio Gold
