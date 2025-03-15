Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of SRCRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

