Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

