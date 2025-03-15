Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Lifted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

