Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.
Samsonite International Stock Down 2.6 %
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
