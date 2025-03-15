Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,260,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,668,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Rumble
Rumble Stock Up 6.1 %
Insider Transactions at Rumble
In other Rumble news, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 3,817,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $28,628,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $34,440. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tyler Hughes sold 312,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $2,345,452.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,452.50. This trade represents a 82.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock valued at $308,280,128 over the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rumble by 995.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rumble by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.