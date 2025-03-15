Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS.
Shares of RBRK opened at $70.54 on Friday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.
In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,393.61. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,355.16. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,712 shares of company stock worth $41,583,311.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
