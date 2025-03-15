RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Amundi increased its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after acquiring an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RTX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.