Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,163.48. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,489,500. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of RMT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.