Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 385,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 181,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Romios Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.