Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 555,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 706% from the average daily volume of 68,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.99.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

