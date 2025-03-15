Robert McNamara Acquires 11,000 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH – Get Free Report) insider Robert McNamara acquired 11,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.30 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of A$91,300.00 ($57,784.81).

Robert McNamara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Robert McNamara bought 10,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.09 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of A$100,900.00 ($63,860.76).

AVITA Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.