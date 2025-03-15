Robert Hershberg Sells 53,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $402,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,947.10. This trade represents a 43.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.28 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.53.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
