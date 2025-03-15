Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Insider Sells $95,690.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,129.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $610.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.58. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REPX

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.