Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 32,207,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 44,910,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

RGTI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

