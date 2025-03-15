RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $212.04 and last traded at $214.47, with a volume of 942547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.63 and its 200 day moving average is $351.94.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.