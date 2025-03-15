Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $232.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.91 and a twelve month high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

