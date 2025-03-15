Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315.30 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.14), with a volume of 10226604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323.40 ($4.18).
Several research firms recently weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts predict that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
