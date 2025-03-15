Renasant Bank Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,465.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,816.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,671.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

