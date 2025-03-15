Renasant Bank Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 10,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,876,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 484.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

