Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $4.80 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

