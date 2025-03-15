Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $4.80 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.