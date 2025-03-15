Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 2,434,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,246,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $91,896.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 379,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,085.02. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 75,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $278,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,429.30. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,152 shares of company stock worth $2,491,157. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 214,398 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,517,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 1,554,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

