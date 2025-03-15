Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,118,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,738,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,273,000 after buying an additional 112,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,921,000 after buying an additional 61,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,523 shares of company stock worth $102,269. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

RF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

