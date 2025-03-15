Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353. Regency Centers has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

