Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Director David C. Habiger Purchases 774 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director David C. Habiger purchased 774 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,130.88. This represents a 2.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reddit Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.06 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion and a PE ratio of -16.52. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $6,339,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000.

Several research firms recently commented on RDDT. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

