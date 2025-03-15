Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $30.16 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.15% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

