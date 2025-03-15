Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $29.84 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,839,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $335.95 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $321.93 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

