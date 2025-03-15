Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $28.99 Million Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 423,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.48% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 201.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

