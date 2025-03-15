Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,786,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. EQ LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

