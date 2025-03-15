Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $27.86 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 377,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. This represents a 26.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

