Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 775,474 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 775,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,683,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 4.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 796,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 66,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $39.00 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $806.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.