Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 512,219 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 512,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,126,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.04% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 826.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $45.38 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

