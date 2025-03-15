Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,010,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC increased its position in monday.com by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in monday.com by 1,024.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,162,000 after buying an additional 434,035 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in monday.com by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,905,000 after buying an additional 318,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $6,416,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.32.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $255.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 426.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average is $269.47. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

