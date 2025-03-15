Rareview Capital LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Rareview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.70 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.