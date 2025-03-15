Rareview Capital LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Rareview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.70 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
