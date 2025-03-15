Rareview Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Rareview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rareview Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Angel Oak Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 83,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 570,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CARY opened at $20.79 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

